Nepalese restaurant The Cheel temporarily shutting down

The Cheel, a Nepalese restaurant in Thiensville, has closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The business, located at 105 S. Main St., announced that it will temporarily cease all operations, including to-go and curbside service, until further notice.

“This is the best decision for us to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests as we are not able to say with certainty that our staff will not be infected due to the lack of testing available,” a media release from the restaurant said.

Like many restaurants across the state, The Cheel had transitioned to carryout-only last week when Gov. Tony Evers ordered all bars and restaurants to close to the public in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

By the end of the week, the restaurant says it was faced with the tough decision of purchasing more inventory for continued operations or allocating funds to continue health insurance for its employees.

The Cheel has furloughed more 25 of its 35 employees, with plans to allow them all to return when possible, according to a letter from owners Jesse and Barkha Daily, who opened The Cheel in 2014 with eight employees.

They are asking diners to purchase gift cards or donate to its “Support to Sustain” campaign, which will help the restaurant continue to provide employees with medical benefits “without government or insurance help in the foreseeable future.”

Donors are offered perks such as ‘the cheel in your ville,’ in which Barkha Daily and the management team cook for eight people at a location of choice within a 45-mile radius.