Neostella named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers

Milwaukee-based Neostella, a hyper-automation company, has been named one of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2023 by Forbes magazine. Neostella is the only Wisconsin startup to make the list.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to create the ranking of startup employers, which are defined as being U.S.-based, founded between 2013 and 2020, and currently having at least 50 employees. More than 2,600 startup companies were analyzed based on three criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. The final list ranks 500 startup employers from across the U.S.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Forbes,” said Matt Lautz, founder and chief executive officer of Neostella. “Our company takes immense pride in our commitment to growth, both nationally and internationally, and facilitating an environment of empowerment, innovation, and collaboration for our teams.”

Founded in 2020, Neostella has grown to almost 150 employees with offices in five countries. In addition to specializing in robotic process automation, the company has expanded its services and solutions to further their mission in providing end-to-end hyperautomation. Last October, Neostella acquired Chicago-based business management software company Work-Relay. Additional partnerships include Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider Workato and legal software solution provider Filevine.

“I am incredibly proud to see how far we’ve come in such a short amount of time,” said Lautz. “We’ve built an amazing company, and I’m excited to keep growing in the years ahead.”