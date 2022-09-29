Neostella will acquire Chicago software development company

By
Ashley Smart
-
Matthew Lautz Milwaukee-based Neostella, a global hyper-automation company, will acquire Chicago-based Work-Relay after signing an agreement with the company this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Work-Relay helps companies…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

