Neostella will acquire Chicago software development company

Milwaukee-based Neostella, a global hyper-automation company, will acquire Chicago-based Work-Relay after signing an agreement with the company this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Work-Relay helps companies systemize and scale complex business operations through its single, comprehensive Business Operations platform. Neostella provides business consulting, automation and implementation services. The company has grown to over 100 employees with offices in five countries while quickly expanding its range of services. “Work-Relay's technology, client success, and personnel are the perfect fit with Neostella given our vision to help clients achieve operational excellence through hyper-automation,” said Matt Lautz, founder and CEO of Neostella. “Work-Relay’s native Salesforce integration combined with Neostella’s experience within the salesforce ecosystem fulfills an opportunity to address the needs of 150,000 Salesforce customers who seek the benefits of automation without the hassle of complex development.” The acquisition of Work-Relay reinforces Neostella’s ability to deliver even broader value to the hyper-automation market. Neostella offers a convenient, single-vendor option for organizations looking to drive efficiency by building or scaling end-to-end automation practices. “Work-Relay has grown from a custom SaaS application to an Enterprise Work Automation platform serving thousands of users in public and private enterprises across four continents,” said Kramer Reeves, CEO of Work-Relay. Reeves and his team will join Neostella. The acquisition is expected to officially close in the next few weeks.