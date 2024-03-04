NeoBrake Systems buys former Superior Die Set Corp. facility in Oak Creek

The former Superior Die Set Corp.
facility in Oak Creek won’t sit idle much longer. Oak Creek-based Sawalk Enterprises
, an affiliate of NeoBrake Systems
, purchased the property at 900 W. Drexel Ave. for $6.5 million, state records show.
The 131,290-square-foot industrial building sits on 12.37 acres of land. NeoBrake plans to use the facility to increase manufacturing of its brakes and braking components, according to a Monday press release. Its headquarters is located at 6881 S. 10th St. in Oak Creek, about 1.5 miles north of the former Superior Die Set facility on Drexel Avenue.
Representatives from NeoBrake weren’t immediately available for comment.
Superior Die Set Corp first informed the state Department of Workforce Development last September of the possible closure of its flagship Oak Creek location. A WARN notice cited a decreasing volume in orders.
In November, after the possible sale of the Oak Creek facility fell through, Superior Die Set announced it would be moving forward with the closure. The property was then listed for sale through Paradigm Real Estate
.
Brian Parrish, Matt Friedman and Jim Johnson of Paradigm facilitated the sale of the property.
Superior Die Set has been in business for 100 years and was founded in 1923. The company is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of steel and aluminum products. The company still has operations in Poland.