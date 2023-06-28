Neighbors divided on how to improve Brady Street safety

Twenty rows of pews in St. Hedwig Parish on Brady Street were filled Tuesday evening, but not for mass. Rather, dozens of neighbors gathered to discuss what should be done to make Brady Street more pedestrian friendly. Earlier that day, thereleased a highly anticipated study that outlines four possibilities for a “pedestrian first” Brady Street, ranging from enhanced intersections to pedestrianization of four full blocks. Two options suggest keeping Brady Street open to all types of traffic but enhancing either three intersections or the commercial “core” with pedestrian upgrades such as speed tables. Another two options propose closing either a two-block or four-block section of Brady Street to most vehicular traffic. Attendees were divided on what the future of the Brady Street should be, but two themes emerged at the community meeting: a majority of attendees supported closing Brady Street to vehicular traffic, but many are concerned about what that could mean for local businesses. Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, whose district includes Brady Street, asked for a show of hands to gauge support for each option and pedestrianization of the four blocks garnered the most hands. But throughout the meeting, many people raised concerns about what closing a section of the street could mean for the business community there and the surrounding neighborhood. Brady Street, which once welcomed German, Polish, Irish and then Italian immigrants, is now the heart of a residential area, a home for small businesses and an entertainment district all at once. It draws walkers, bikers and drivers and is home to a summer street festival. “I agree with your theory, improving the neighborhood, but I’m begging you to please not forget us residents,” one neighbor who lives on Humboldt Avenue said. “You’ve got close to 100 businesses. You need to have eyes coming from points all around the city. You do not want to eliminate that traffic from all these businesses,” another neighbor said. “If I have to change my route, and it takes a little more time, but that means people aren’t dying on this road, I’m all for it,” another neighbor said. [caption id="attachment_571588" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Craig Huebner, a leader of the pedestrianization study, at the community meeting.[/caption] Following a fatal hit-and-run accident in September, one of many vehicle-pedestrian crashes on Brady Street, the BID launched a study andtwo Milwaukee firms, civil engineering and design firmand, to look into closing a portion of the street to vehicular traffic.The least transformational of the four, option one would allow road access to all users, but install pedestrian enhancements such as curb bump outs, bollards and speed tables to three intersections in the Brady Street commercial “core.” At Franklin Place, Arlington Place and Warren Avenue, vehicle traffic would be raised to pedestrian level on speed tables, creating a “noticeable change and signaling to motorists they have entered a different type of space,” the study states. The speed tables, which are designed to extend north and south partially along side streets, serve the dual purpose of placemaking in addition to speed reduction, the study says. “The extensions of the speed tables create plaza-like spaces along each side street that can be closed for events,” the study says. This option would allow for expanded sidewalks, which could be used as patio space, and would remove six on-street parking spaces. The second option also allows for all users to have access to the road, but instead of enhancing key intersections, an entire corridor would be enhanced for pedestrians. From North Humboldt to North Farwell avenues, Brady Street would be outfitted with the same enhancements as option one, plus planters. This option would require removal of about 50% of the parking on the corridor. “An enhanced corridor, which becomes more like a shared street than a main traffic route during times with high pedestrian volumes can provide a safe, low-speed environment with the right driver education,” the study says.The final two options propose creating people-only spaces for either two or four blocks of Brady Street. One option calls for closing off Brady Street from Franklin Place to Warren Avenue (two blocks) with some enhancements extended one block on either side. The other option proposes closing off Brady Street from North Humboldt to North Farwell avenues (four blocks). These options drastically narrow the drivable portion of the street, making it accessible only to public transit, emergency vehicles and loading vehicles and would include signage and other structures to deter non-authorized traffic from entering the space. “(Pedestrianization) creates a large social space that is unique in Milwaukee,” the study says. “The impact is large enough to draw significant excitement across the city/region.” All street parking would be removed in the corridor in exchange for more pedestrian space and outdoor dining or commerce. The study also cites the decrease in traffic noise as a benefit of these options.At the meeting Tuesday, Brostoff said that while the part of Brady Street that is primarily used for entertainment is important, he views Brady Street as a neighborhood first and that would guide decision making. Many neighbors said closing the street would likely push drivers into the surrounding residential streets ― likely at similar speeds and recklessness. The study says that if Brady Street were to be closed off, traffic heading east could be diverted north to East North Avenue via North Humboldt Avenue and traffic headed west be diverted south via North Farwell Avenue and East Ogden Avenue. This is because while Brady Street sees about 10,000 cars per day, Humboldt and Ogden Avenues, which are similarly sized streets, do not see nearly that capacity. [caption id="attachment_571488" align="aligncenter" width="768"]Alternative traffic routes proposed in the pedestrianization study. Map from City of Milwaukee[/caption] The proposed changes only effect a few blocks on the eastern end of Brady Street, making some neighbors and businessowners wonder what that means for them further west. "A lot of the businesses over here (further west on Brady) rely on the traffic that passes through," a business owner said. "I think that maybe there should be like speed bumps or partially close the street at certain times, like how Water Street is on the weekends." Some attendees asked if pedestrianization would benefit daytime businesses as much as they would bars and other nightlife establishments. Officials said there will be more public meetings and discussions with stakeholders before a concept is chosen, followed by at least a year of design and then construction. In the meantime, the city is working on repainting the crosswalks to make them more visible to drivers, as well as other small improvements to the street. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="571367,571368,571369,571370"]