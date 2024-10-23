Navigating politics at work

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, political conversations are bound to spill into the workplace. While the political landscape can feel divisive, it’s important to remember that what unites us at work is stronger than what divides us. At the core, humans seek connection, shared purpose, and a sense of belonging—especially in the workplace. Leaders have a unique opportunity to make work a sanctuary for these positive connections, by focusing on a common vision, mission, and purpose. Here’s how you can help your team navigate political discussions while reinforcing what truly brings us together.

How common are political discussions at work?

In today’s world, where news and social media are omnipresent, it’s easy for political topics to seep into everyday work conversations. A joke about a politician or a passing comment about a headline can quickly escalate if someone feels marginalized or attacked by the views expressed. However, as leaders, this is an opportunity to gently steer conversations back to what connects us at work: our shared goals, collaboration, and common purpose. Work can be a place where we set aside divisive discussions and focus on building something positive together.

Why are political discussions so heated?

Politics taps into deeply personal beliefs, values, and identities, which is why these conversations can quickly become emotional and heated. People’s political views are shaped by their unique backgrounds and experiences, making these discussions highly charged. The increasing polarization of politics only amplifies these tensions, making it harder to find common ground. But in the workplace, we have a powerful tool for connection—our shared mission. While political views may differ, the work we do together, the goals we strive for, and the purpose that unites us provide a foundation for mutual respect and collaboration.

What can leaders do to foster unity while allowing free expression?

Leaders have a critical role in preventing political divides from disrupting workplace harmony. The challenge is creating an environment in which free expression is respected, while also maintaining a focus on inclusivity and connection. Here are practical steps to help:

1. Set clear expectations for respectful communication: Remind employees that the workplace is a space where diverse viewpoints are respected. However, emphasize the importance of maintaining a focus on the company’s shared vision, mission, and purpose. This focus on common ground can help reduce the emotional charge of political discussions.

2. Lead by Example: As a leader, model the behavior you want to see by steering conversations away from divisive topics like politics and toward the goals that unite the team. When political discussions arise, gently remind employees of the value of staying focused on what they share—such as the work they do and the positive impact they make together.

3. Reinforce respect and inclusion in meetings: Begin meetings by emphasizing the team’s common goals and linking those goals to the agenda. This keeps the conversation productive and underscores the importance of unity, helping to remind everyone of the bigger picture.

What should employees and leaders do when offense occurs?

If an employee feels offended by a political comment, they should address it calmly and directly, if comfortable. This can be done by expressing how the comment made them feel, without accusing the coworker of bad intentions. It’s also helpful to remind everyone that the workplace is a space for collaboration, not division. By shifting the focus back to shared work goals, employees can diffuse tension and find common ground.

If the situation escalates, or if the employee prefers not to address it directly, it should be reported to a manager or HR. Leaders, in turn, should approach the issue with neutrality and sensitivity. Listen to both sides, mediate if necessary, and reinforce that the workplace is a place where everyone should feel respected and included, regardless of political views. Use these moments to remind the team that their shared mission is what binds them together, despite differing opinions.

Preparing for the day after the election: A focus on unity

The day after the election will likely bring a mix of emotions—excitement, disappointment, anger, or anxiety. It’s important for leaders to anticipate this and create an environment where these emotions can be acknowledged without distracting from work. The key here is to reinforce the idea that, no matter the election outcome, the team’s shared mission and goals remain unchanged.

Here’s how leaders can keep the team focused and connected:

1. Reinforce common goals: Start meetings by reiterating the team’s shared objectives. By focusing on the mission and how each person contributes to it, you shift the energy away from political outcomes and toward the positive work that unites the team.

2. Reiterate guidelines for respectful communication: Reinforce the need for professional, respectful dialogue, especially when emotions may be running high. Leaders should remind their teams that, even in the face of political division, the workplace is a sanctuary where people are united by a common purpose.

3. Allow for feflection: Before diving into the day’s work, offer your team 30 seconds for silent reflection. This brief moment gives employees space to center themselves, transition from external distractions, and refocus on the work at hand. It helps maintain a calm, thoughtful atmosphere that supports productivity.

Final thoughts: Work as a place of connection

Political tensions are just one of many stressors that can arise at work, but by fostering a culture of respect and unity, leaders can turn these challenges into opportunities for connection. The workplace can serve as a sanctuary where, regardless of what’s happening in the outside world, teams can come together around shared goals, purpose, and positive impact. By focusing on what unites us, we create an environment in which everyone can feel a sense of belonging and work together toward a common vision.

This election season, let’s use our shared mission as the guiding force to keep our workplaces productive, respectful, and united. In a world that may feel divided, work can be a place where we connect over what matters most.

Beth Ridley is a leadership expert, workplace culture consultant and speaker. She combines more than 25 years of global leadership and management consulting experience with expertise in diversity and inclusion and positive psychology to help organizations transform their workplace culture. She can be reached at beth@ridleyconsulting.com.