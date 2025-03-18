Natural gas power plant planned in Walworth County

The company developing a number of solar projects across southern Wisconsin is now proposing a 303-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Darien in Walworth County.
Chicago-based Invenergy
submitted engineering plans to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin for the Foundry Ridge Energy Center. The proposed site is located just north of I-43 and just east of U.S. Highway 14 along Creek Road.
An alternative site is located south of I-43 and west of Highway 14 along Foundry Road.
In its submission to the PSC, Invenergy says it has purchase options for both sites.
Construction could begin as soon as the second quarter of 2026 and potentially be complete by the end of 2027, pending approvals and other development and pre-construction activities, according to the engineering documents.
The facility would use three General Electric E-class combustion turbine generators.
The engineering plans do not specify if the project is being developed for We Energies, another utility or to be operated by Invenergy.
The company has and is playing a development role in many of We Energies’ solar and battery storage projects, including the Darien Solar Energy Center, which is located in the same area.
Solar, wind and battery storage are playing an increasingly important role in We Energies’ power generation. The company’s current five-year capital plan includes $9.1 billion in spending on renewables to create 4,365 MW of generating capacity.
However, the utility is also turning to natural gas to add reliability to its system as it exits the use of coal-fired power plants over the coming years.
We Energies is currently seeking approval for an 1,100 MW combustion turbine plant in Oak Creek. The project would be a $1.2 billion investment. The company’s capital plans call for another 675 MW of combustion turbine capacity, requiring an expected investment of $960 million.
If We Energies were to acquire the Foundry Ridge project, it would account for just under half of that planned capacity.
