National real estate firm buys Menomonee Falls shopping center once anchored by Walmart Neighborhood Market

Dallas-based Tabani Group has purchased a shopping center in Menomonee Falls that was once anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market store. A Tabani affiliate bought the former Walmart and other retail buildings at the southeast…

Dallas-based Dallas-based Tabani Group has purchased a shopping center in Menomonee Falls that was once anchored by a Walmart Neighborhood Market store. A Tabani affiliate bought the former Walmart and other retail buildings at the southeast corner of Pilgrim Road and Main Street for $7.55 million, according to Waukesha County records. The seller is an affiliate of Oak Brook, Illinois-based IRC Retail Centers LLC . The buildings Tabani acquired include the 40,596-square-foot vacant Walmart building, an attached multi-tenant retail building and a 4,900-square-foot building occupied by Ninja Japanese steakhouse. The properties collectively have an assessed value of $6.83 million, according to county records. Walmart closed its Menomonee Falls Neighborhood Market along with more than 150 others nationwide in 2016. Representatives of Tabani did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to its website, Tabani is a full-service commercial real estate company, with a portfolio of over $1 billion and 10 million square feet nationwide. It owns commercial, hotel and residential properties.