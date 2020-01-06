National media to visit Milwaukee this week for DNC walkthrough event

Approximately 500 members of the local and national press will gather in downtown Milwaukee on Monday and Tuesday to learn about the city and start planning coverage for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

The Democratic National Convention Committee’s “winter media walkthrough” is the first of two media logistics events set to take place ahead of the July convention. The second walkthrough will be held in spring.

The purpose of the walkthrough is to update media outlets on convention planning and provide operational details on topics such as credentials, workspaces, housing, the general convention timeline, and security, according to a news release.

“Our mission at the Host Committee is to make the most of the incredible spotlight that will be on Milwaukee leading up to and during the 2020 Democratic National Convention,” said Liz Gilbert, president of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “That work doesn’t start next July, it’s already begun. We’re thrilled to continue our efforts with the winter walkthrough by showing members of the media what a special place Milwaukee is to live and visit.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski will kick off the main programming on Tuesday morning with an on-record discussion about the significance of the convention being held in Wisconsin.

It will be followed by self-guided tours of Fiserv Forum and the Wisconsin Center, city bus tours of Milwaukee, as well as various information sessions.

The event officially commences Monday evening with a reception, which includes Wisconsin-inspired appetizers, beverages and remarks from U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, Mayor Tom Barrett, and Gilbert.

The DNC is expected to bring more than 50,000 visitors, including 20,000 national and international media, to the region during the four-day event.

Organizers and city leaders have touted the unprecedented level of exposure as an opportunity to “tell Milwaukee’s story” and “put Milwaukee on the map.”

“Members of the media play an important role in bringing the story and the message of the Convention to millions of voters during this critical election year,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “We look forward to welcoming the media to the important battleground state of Wisconsin and the beautiful Fiserv Forum, and to share with them our excitement about the values and future of the Democratic Party.”