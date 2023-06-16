Nassco acquires Managed Packaging Systems

New Berlin-based Nassco Inc.
, a provider of janitorial and packaging supplies, has acquired Hartland-based Managed Packaging Systems
. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Managed Packaging Systems was founded in 2001. It provides packaging systems and supplies for customers in a variety of industries, including: food and beverage, general industrial, building products, e-commerce, automotive, and agriculture.
Nassco, founded in 1955, is a third-generation family business. The company also provides service and repair of packaging equipment, janitorial equipment, and laundry and warewash systems. Nassco services several market segments including industrial, health care, schools/churches, hospitality, food processing, building services, and more.
“Managed Packaging Systems has a record of building strong partnerships with their customers and will be a great addition to Nassco,” said Mark Melzer,
chief executive officer of Nassco.
Leadership from both companies will retain their positions following the acquisition and no changes are expected to the MPS name.
“MPS will strengthen our commitment to adding value in the packaging category through additional product solutions and technical services. We are excited for the MPS team to join Nassco,” said Kurt Melzer,
president of Nassco.
Milwaukee-based investment bank TKO Miller
advised Nassco on its acquisition of MPS.
MPS was advised by Milwaukee-based Taureau Group
during the transaction.
[caption id="attachment_570941" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Nassco Inc. headquarters in New Berlin. Image from Google.[/caption]