Notable Women in Construction and Design: Nadine Love-Filer

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Number of years with your current company/firm: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Milwaukee School of Engineering

Nadine Love-Filer, a structural engineer, has nearly 35 years of experience in the design and construction industry. She joined New Berlin-based Anderson Ashton Design|Build in 1995 and was named president and owner of A&A Erecting Co., Inc., in 2010.

A&A Erecting Co., Inc., is an affiliate of Anderson Ashton Design|Build. The partnership allows the company to provide a high level of craftsmanship while utilizing state of the art building materials and components.

Love-Filer thrives on the day-to-day duties of running a business, but understands the relationships and interactions she has with her clients and colleagues are crucial to the company’s success, said Brian Fisher, vice president of operations at Anderson Ashton.

“Nadine has been a pioneer when it comes to women in construction having gone directly from graduating from MSOE with a PE degree right into the male-dominated world of construction and design,” said Fisher. “She commands respect from all her peers, which made her transition to A&A Erecting Company as president and owner an easy one. She is also a shining example of how women-owned businesses can flourish in a male dominated industry.”