My Favorite Tech: Gina Skibo

By
-
Gina Skibo
Gina Skibo

Last updated on October 2nd, 2023 at 11:13 pmPartner, Wipfli As the regional growth leader for Wipfli’s Upper Great Lakes region, Skibo is responsible for the overall financial results of the region, brand recognition and value proposition in the marketplace and community engagement. Additionally, Skibo is the firm’s Milwaukee market leader. She oversees a team

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display