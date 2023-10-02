My Favorite Tech: Gina Skibo

Last updated on October 2nd, 2023 at 11:13 pmPartner, Wipfli As the regional growth leader for Wipfli’s Upper Great Lakes region, Skibo is responsible for the overall financial results of the region, brand recognition and value proposition in the marketplace and community engagement. Additionally, Skibo is the firm’s Milwaukee market leader. She oversees a team

As the regional growth leader for Wipfli’s Upper Great Lakes region, Skibo is responsible for the overall financial results of the region, brand recognition and value proposition in the marketplace and community engagement. Additionally, Skibo is the firm’s Milwaukee market leader. She oversees a team of approximately 200 professionals who provide tax, audit and accounting, and consulting services to Wipfli clients. Here are some of her favorite tech tools:

Teams Mobile

This app allows me to stay connected with my colleagues and clients via messaging, video or phone calls just as easily from my phone as when I’m at my desk. The mobile version has virtually all the desktop features, including everything I need to be on a video call from my phone while maintaining a professional look using the virtual backgrounds and chat function to add documents.

ChatGPT

This is a newer one for me – I heard so much about it and had to try it. It’s a great tool to use for anything that you would Google, but it goes above and beyond that. You can ask it to write you a particular type of email or memo and, while it’s not perfect, it gives you something workable to start with and tailor.

OneNote

I love this app for a couple of reasons. It allows me to quickly enter notes on the fly via my phone so I can easily capture thoughts I have outside the workday, and it syncs up with my laptop. It also has an amazing search capability, which makes finding past notes extraordinarily easy.

Calm

I like the variety this app has for me to infuse mindfulness into my daily routine. In addition to substantial meditation content, they have ‘Daily Calm’ options I like to listen to in the morning to start my day off on a positive note, and quick break meditations that give me a recharge and increase my focus late in the day.