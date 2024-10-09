My Favorite Tech: Eric Halbur

President and CEO, Abacus Architects Halbur is the newly named chief executive officer at Sheboygan-based Abacus Architects. He has been with the firm for more than 11 years and has been a leader in implementing the firm’s software technology. Here are a few key pieces of tech that he uses to make his day-to-day tasks easier.“Revit helps our firm rapidly model and design projects. We help support our clients in making decisions. The Enscape plug-in for the software helps our Abacus Architects team walk clients through their project, all while making sure they are happy with everything before the shovel goes in the ground. We also use Revit to minimize construction challenges in the field. Revit can even be used to model up tricky details and conditions and work out solutions.”“We use BQE Core to help track everything including time, billing and our company’s financial health. BQE Core is a great tool to better understand the numbers. The software is perfect for setting budgets and schedules. We can easily and efficiently track Abacus Architects’ projects to see if all is going as planned as well as making sure we are not running into overages in real time.”“Truth be told, I never liked reading. But I absolutely love listening to books. I happen to be on the road often, so I try to take advantage of that time to better my understanding of what I need to do to be a better leader, Christian, husband and father.”“I use MyFitnessPal to track food and exercise throughout the day. Admittedly, that has fallen to the wayside in current months, but I use it a ton to help with my fitness goals and keep myself on track. It helps me to hit goals and keep accountable. Feeling healthy is extremely important in life and makes everything easier.”