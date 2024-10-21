My Favorite Tech: Chad Mason

CEO, Advanced Ionics Chad Mason knows first-hand the importance technology plays in solving major modern issues like carbon emissions. Here are some tech tools he uses in his professional life to tackle large-scale problems, along with one he uses at home.“I use AlDente on my Mac, but for other computers, like Asus with Windows, there’s often a built-in app to limit battery charging to between 70% and 80%. I do this on my phone and EV as well. Having worked in the battery industry overseas, I can confidently say this is the way to ensure your battery outlasts the device itself. When buying any device, make sure it has this feature.”“Think of it as Tables in overdrive with Word processing capabilities. It’s distinct from Airtable, Smartsheets, Jira and other popular business software. We use it for OKR tracking, and I use it for organizing technical brainstorms. It integrates well with other software, including project management tools.”“I use this for specific file storage needs. It’s great for pooling different hard drives, and its ‘btrfs’ file system checks for bit rot – something I’m oddly paranoid about. The software is user-friendly, with handy apps for off-site backup and other cool features.”“This is my favorite, though it’s just in my home (for now). When replacing your old HVAC or water heater system, this is a no-brainer. It functions like an air conditioner but can also heat your house in winter. We’ve eliminated all gas appliances and pipes from our house, improving both our family’s health and our finances. Just remember to do electrical upgrades beforehand – it makes for an easy swap, even in a January emergency.”