My Best Advice: Tammy Muckerheide

By
-
Tammy Muckerheide
Tammy Muckerheide Credit: Lila Aryan

“Be able to fail. Get good at failing, but fail fast.” Tammy Muckerheide Vice president of commercial underwriting West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. thesilverlining.com Industry: Property and casualty insurance Employees: More than 1,500 “If you’re not willing to challenge the status quo, organizations and individuals don’t evolve within an industry. It’s important to challenge established

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display