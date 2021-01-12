Murphy & Prachthauser opens office in downtown West Bend

Milwaukee-based personal injury law firm Murphy & Prachthauser S.C. announced that it has opened an office in downtown West Bend, at 111 N. Main St., Suite 101.

This is the fifth office location for the law firm, which was established in 1979. Its other offices are in downtown Milwaukee, Pewaukee, Greenfield and Mequon. The 1,300-square-foot West Bend office is a satellite location for the firm that can be used by any of its lawyers to meet with clients in the area.

The firm says two of its personal injury attorneys, Michelle Hockers and Thadd Llaurado, are West Bend residents and “longtime contributors within the community.” Hockers serves on the board of directors for the West Bend Community and Alumni Scholarship Foundation (COLUMNS). Llaurado is a member of the board of directors for the Museum of Wisconsin Art, which is located in West Bend.

“Opening Murphy & Prachthauser’s West Bend satellite location is near and dear to my heart because I not only grew up in the community and attended West Bend West High School but it is also now where I reside with my husband and daughter,” said Hockers, partner and personal injury attorney. “I am committed to continuing to serve and volunteer within the community in many capacities, and I am confident this location will be very convenient for our Washington County clients.”

“We were drawn to opening a satellite location in West Bend because we have strong personal ties to the area, care about those who live there, and we wanted to give back by ensuring they have a convenient location to access our services,” Llaurado said. “Our new location was selected because we are inspired by the resurgence of dynamic businesses, restaurants, and shops in the downtown area and are focused on becoming an integral part of the community.”

Milwaukee-based financial services firm Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. also has an office in the 111 N. Main St. building in downtown West Bend.