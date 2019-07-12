Murals to be installed on East Tosa buildings next week

Atists will paint large-scale murals onto the exteriors of structures along North Avenue

A portion of East Tosa will soon transform into what’s being considered a new arts corridor thanks to efforts led by the creators of Black Cat Alley on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Locally and nationally based artists over the next two weeks will paint large-scale murals onto the exteriors of select buildings along West North Avenue, from North 65th Street to North 70th Street. Those daytime installations are set to take place Tuesday, July 16 through Monday, July 29, with a public unveiling event scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

Behind the project is Wallpapered City, a Milwaukee-based public arts consulting firm best known for its work managing outdoor mural projects Black Cat Alley on Milwaukee’s East Side and Street Canvas in Bay View.

The organization won its bid to execute the installation, including artist selection, site preparations and building owner negotiations, said director and mural artist Stacey Williams-Ng.

The project was funded largely by the City of Wauwatosa Tourism Commission, which provided $50,000 to cover fees, artist stipends and necessary equipment, said Williams-Ng. Several local businesses including Sherwin Williams and Rays Liquor also donated.

“It’s truly a community effort from the City of Wauwatosa to create its own tourist destination,” she said.

Wallpapered City selected seven artists from hundreds of submissions. They include:

Eric Ricks of Maryland, painting at The Nobleman barbershop at 6831 W. North Ave.

Christina Thomas of Wauwatosa, painting at the Heartland Information Research building at 6434 W. North Ave.

Matthew Mederer and Max Komarov, both of Chicago, painting at the Voline Garage Central gas station at 6902 W. North Ave.

Daniel Leonard of Ireland, painting at Cranky Al’s at 6901 W. North Ave.

Ivan Roque of Florida, painting at Tosa Yoga at 6734 W. North Ave.

Adam Hernandez of Ohio, painting at BelAir Cantina at 6817 W. North Ave.

Nykoli Koslow of Milwaukee, painting at Alfa Flower & Wedding Shop at 7001 W. North Ave.

The project will be part of a larger area known as the North Avenue Mural Arts District, or NoMAD, which includes all community-driven art installations along North Avenue from Milwaukee’s East Side to Wauwatosa.

Wallpapered City plans to connect the various artworks throughout the district with signs and maps as guides for tourists and locals.