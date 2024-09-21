Subscribe
Login
Real Estate

Munson, Inc.

2024 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Munson team.
MunsonRobert Fetherston
Last updated

Glendale | Founded: 1955
Industry: Construction
Employees: 65

Munson provides asphalt paving, sealcoating and fencing services to commercial and residential customers in the greater Milwaukee area.

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

Robert Fetherston, president: “We are rolling out new digital tools for project management and customer engagement, which aim to improve efficiency and client satisfaction. We are also launching initiatives focused on attracting and developing talent, particularly in the trades, to address labor shortages and ensure long-term growth.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Sports surfaces, as the demand for pickleball courts and multi-sports surfaces is dynamic. Also, geographic expansion within the Milwaukee region and beyond, capitalizing on our reputation for quality and reliability. Finally, investing in sustainable construction practices, which are increasingly in demand among clients and can set us apart in a competitive market.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports?

“We continue to support the Milwaukee Tennis & Education Foundation because its mission aligns with our values. It focuses on providing opportunities for underprivileged youth in Milwaukee to learn tennis while developing into well-rounded individuals. Our support helps empower the next generation and contribute positively to our community.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“Don’t look back, look forward. Always treat everyone with respect and focus on helping others succeed first.”

BizTimes Milwaukee