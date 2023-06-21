Mukwonago diner changes name following trademark infringement lawsuit

A Mukwonago diner that was at the center of a trademark dispute has found a new name. The restaurant formerly known as Babe’s Pizza Chicken Diner has changed its named to Sonny’s Kitchen Lounge. This follows a dispute that began earlier this year between the Mukwonago Babe’s location and a national chain of restaurants with the same name.

Frisco, Texas-based Rovin, Inc., a corporate entity that operates a chain of restaurants called Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, sued Mukwonago restaurant Babe’s Pizza Chicken Diner (BPC) for trademark infringement back in April.

A complaint in the case stated for the last 30 years, Rovin has been using a series of trademarks using the Babe’s name to operate a “highly successful, nationally known” chain of restaurants.

“My goal in life has always been to serve my community of beloved Mukwonago,” said Sonny Islami, owner of the Mukwonago diner, in a Facebook post. “I have been raised to always love my community in every way possible. The name Babe’s restaurant meant a lot to me because of its history in Mukwonago.”

Babe’s first opened in Mukwonago in 1973 at 927 Main St., according to Islami.

The restaurant unveiled its new name on social media back in May. Following the name change, the trademark infringement lawsuit was officially dismissed on June 12.

“…We don’t have the money that big corporations in America have,” said Isamli in a separate Facebook post. “We’re a small, family-operated business. It does not mean we are wrong if we choose not to fight (the lawsuit).”