Mukwonago-based Gearbox Express acquired by Houston tech company

Mukwonago-based Mukwonago-based Gearbox Express, LLC has been acquired by Houston, Texas-based RNWBL, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction was closed on Feb. 1. Milwaukee-based TKO Miller advised Gearbox Express during its sale. Gearbox Express rebuilds gearboxes for wind turbines. The company focuses on quick turnaround to get turbines back online as quickly as possible. They remanufacture gearboxes to the latest revision level and conduct load tests. Gearbox Express first opened in 2012 in a 43,000-square-foot facility at 909 Perkins Drive, later moving to a new 75,000-square-foot industrial building at 155 W. Dewey Drive in 2015. RNWBL is a tech company focused on lowering the cost of renewable energy and accelerating the energy transition. RNWBL is focused on providing field services and technology to the wind, solar, and the broader renewables industry. “We see technology and services as the key to solving our generation’s greatest challenges,” according to bio information on the RNWBL website. “We aim to build a more sustainable world, pioneer new economic opportunities, lower the energy burden and reliably harness renewable resources." A call seeking comment from Gearbox Express leadership on the sale was not returned.