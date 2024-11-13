Mukwonago-based Badger Color Concentrates welcomes group of refugee workers

Mukwonago-based Badger Color Concentrates
has welcomed 14 refugees from varying countries including Venezuela and Afghanistan through a program offered through Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan
.
The Global Refuge’s Preferred Refugee Employers Initiative allows employers to provide a career pathway for refugees while also assisting them as they pursue further professional development opportunities.
Promoting diversity in the workplace has always been a priority for the manufacturer, according to Marisa Brandenburg
, senior HR manager at Badger Color.
“I wasn’t quite sure how (the company's more tenured workers) would react, but everything has been truly positive and welcoming,” she said.
The refugee employees officially started working at Badger Color in October, but the process of sourcing potential workers began back in August.
That's when the company began meeting with local agencies and attending local job fairs to gauge who might be interested in a position.
Some of the refugee workers have only been in the country for a few weeks, while others have been here closer to a year, said Brandenburg.
Badger Color had to agree to provide several resources for potential employees, including transportation and housing assistance. The manufacturer also had to have a clear pathway in place for the new employees to progress in their careers. They are learning skills like driving forklifts and running extruder machines.
Lutheran Social Services provides a translator for new hires during their first week of training. Employees must also take an English class to build on their foundation of the language. In a pinch, apps like Google translator can also help in these early stages, Brandenburg said.
“We gave our trainers a heads up that we were having this group come in and reminded them to be extra patient and just welcoming,” she said. “They’ve been great. We’ve gotten great feedback on both sides.”
With the addition of the 14 refugees, Badger Color now has 225 across its two locations. In addition to the Mukwonago headquarters, the company has a facility in North Carolina.
“We are incredibly excited to join Global Refuge’s initiative,” said Thomas Bernhardt
, general manager of Badger Color. “Our commitment to inclusivity and building opportunities aligns with Global Refuge’s mission, and we are honored to welcome these talented individuals into our team.”