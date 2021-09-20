Mueller Communications will move to Milwaukee Fortress building

Milwaukee-based public relations firm Mueller Communications LLC will move its office to the historic Milwaukee Fortress building in the Brewers Hill neighborhood, just north of downtown. Mueller announced this morning it will occupy 8,200 square…

Mueller Communications LLC will move its office to the historic Milwaukee Fortress building in the Brewers Hill neighborhood, just north of downtown. Mueller announced this morning it will occupy 8,200 square feet on the ground level of the building. It will also have access to roughly 1,000 square feet of event and meeting space. The building's amenities will also be available to Mueller employees. This includes a club room, courtyard, fitness center, roof deck, fenced-in dog run and creative workshop. The move will take place early next year. "The new office space, which will be built out to our specifications, will be a smart, intentional and modern use of space," Lori Richards, co-chief executive officer of Mueller Communications, said. "As the agency continues to evolve, the space enables amenity and technology updates that will allow us to continue to attract and retain the best and brightest communications and marketing professionals." Mueller is currently located in a historic mansion on Milwaukee's East Side. It has nearly 30 employees and a client roster of more than 100 organizations. Colliers | Wisconsin represented Mueller in the deal. The Milwaukee Fortress building is located at 104 E. Pleasant St. Madison-based The Alexander Co. completed a $51 million redevelopment of the former F. Mayer Boot and Shoe Co. building in 2018 . In addition to Mueller's future office space, the building includes 132 apartments and the local office for Janesville-based contractor J.P. Cullen & Sons . Mueller's space will emphasize hybrid work options and flexible office space. The firm now gives employees the flexibility to work remotely, but says most workers opt to regularly come into the office. "Our goal was to find a space that met the needs of our current and future workforce and that reflects who we are as an organization," James Madlom, co-CEO of Mueller, said. "The Fortress is in the heart of Milwaukee; it is a historic redevelopment project and it instantly felt like the right place to continue to grow the business." H. Carl Mueller founded Mueller Communications in 1985. The firm initially specialized in media relations and public affairs. It still offers those services, but is now part of a broader approach to communications and marketing. Richards and Madlom became CEOs and majority owners in 2020 after becoming partners in 2015.