Mueller Communications will move to Milwaukee Fortress building

By
Alex Zank
-
Milwaukee Fortress building. Photo courtesy of The Alexander Co.
Milwaukee Fortress building. Photo courtesy of The Alexander Co.
Milwaukee-based public relations firm Mueller Communications LLC will move its office to the historic Milwaukee Fortress building in the Brewers Hill neighborhood, just north of downtown. Mueller announced this morning it will occupy 8,200 square…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display