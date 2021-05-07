MSO’s 2021-’22 season to feature Yo-Yo Ma, Beatles tribute and more

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s first official season in the new Bradley Symphony Center will include a performance by Yo-Yo Ma, a world premiere commission, a screening of “The Princess Bride” with live orchestra accompaniment and a tribute to the Beatles.

MSO music director Ken-David Masur announced on Friday plans for the 2021-’22 season, which kicks off Oct. 1.

The orchestra has offered broadcast performances throughout the 2020-’21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and began welcoming audiences for limited capacity in-person performances in the Bradley Symphony Center last month.

“I have been proud to be a part of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra during this time of reimagining how we share music with our community,” Masur said. “Now we are ready for a new beginning in this stunning hall. Our season includes works specially curated to reveal the glorious acoustics of our new space – from symphonic cornerstones to new pieces. The opening of our new hall was thrust into a time of change that has given us the gift of deeply reexamining the makeup of what is considered standard repertoire or yet to be discovered repertoire. The orchestra and I are excited to share in this journey of musical discovery with you.”

New programs for the 2021-’22 season include Bradley Symphony Center Presents concerts, which will include Canadian Brass and vocal ensemble Chanticleer.

The “Classics” season opener will include a live-televised performance, which will be broadcast on Milwaukee PBS on Oct. 2. The performance will feature conductor Masur and pianist and new artistic partner Aaron Diehl, along with the world premiere of a new MSO commission.

Other season highlights include:

A live screening of “Return of the Jedi” with live orchestra (Nov. 26-28), “The Princess Bride” (Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1-2, 2022), and “Singin’ in the Rain” (March 18-20, 2022).

MSO will celebrate the 1930s in a 3-week program of the decade’s best music. The ‘30s Festival will run Jan. 21-22, 28-29, and Feb. 4-6, 2022.

“Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown” featuring classic hits from Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, Diana Ross, The Temptations and Stevie Wonder (March 11-13, 2022).

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott on April 29, 2022.

Revolution: The Music of The Beatles, symphonic tribute to the Beatles that will include rare photos, videos and animations, from June 3-5, 2022.

Subscriptions are now on sale, and single tickets will go on sale Sept. 7.