MSO, Chicago-based company partner on hospitality services at new Symphony Center

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will partner with Chicago-based Levy to design and operate the food, beverage and hospitality services for the new Milwaukee Symphony Center at the renovated Warner Grand Theater.

The services will be provided under the brand Resonance Food Co., a collaboration of the two organizations. Resonance will oversee all hospitality experiences, from food kiosks and bars for concerts, to catering for private events at the Symphony Center, which is scheduled to open in the fall.

Levy has experience as a food service provider at several Milwaukee venues, including Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center District and MOTOR Bar & Restaurant at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

“We are very much looking forward to working with Levy and introducing the Resonance Food Co. to Milwaukee,” said Mark Niehaus, MSO president and executive director. “Food and beverage will be an integral part of the patron experience at the Symphony Center, and Levy has an excellent track-record of delivering on exceptional service.”

The Symphony Center’s hospitality experience will be “heavily influenced by favorite Milwaukee flavors,” and driven by findings from Levy’s analytics firm E15 Group, the organizations said.

“Guests can expect signature dishes crafted around Milwaukee’s rich traditions along with elevated dining options and flavors utilizing fresh, locally-sourced ingredients,” the organizations said in a news release.

In addition to several Milwaukee venues, Levy’s portfolio includes national entertainment and cultural events and venues, including the Grammy Awards, Kentucky Derby and Ravinia Festival.