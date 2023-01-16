Q&A: Ken Krahe, Jeff Tredo discuss MSI General’s recent acquisition of Tredo Group

By
-
Jeff Tredo and Ken Krahe of MSI General Corp. Photo credit: Jake Hill Photography

Two leaders in the local design-build sector joined forces last year when Nashotah-based construction company MSI General Corp. acquired Milwaukee-based architectural firm Tredo Group LLC. The deal marked seven years since Jeff Tredo launched his firm as a spinoff of Korb Tredo Architects Inc. (now known as Korb + Associates Architects), which he co-founded in

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

