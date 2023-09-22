Milwaukee | Founded: 1978

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 312

MPE is an ISO-certified contract manufacturer specializing in medium-volume production for medical and technologies companies.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Hank Kohl, president and chief executive officer: “The adoption of a value-based health care system. This approach to health care brings in the need for innovative and new medical devices that have the true ability to enhance lives across the globe. MPE has the capacity and expertise to back these projects, along with the ability to grow with them as their demand grows.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“By involving our supply chain and project management experts in every stage of our clients’ product development, we’ve significantly reduced costs and manufacturing time.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The lack of access to appropriately educated human capital. Without the right talent, it becomes difficult to stay ahead of the curve by adapting to changing market conditions and innovating new products.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We plan to continue working closely with educational partners to bridge the gap between industry and education. We plan to achieve this by expanding our engineering internship programs and by supporting our workforce through continued education opportunities.”