MPE acquires California-based medical device engineering and design firm

Milwaukee-based medical device manufacturer Milwaukee-based medical device manufacturer Midwest Products & Engineering has acquired California-based MindFlow Design , the company said in a Thursday announcement. MindFlow offers medical product engineering and design from concept to manufacture-ready product specifications for startups, Fortune 50 companies and everything in between, according to the company. Its clients include Acutus Medical, Bruin Biometrics, BioFire Diagnostics and more. Mindflow Design processes span from conducting design research and formative testing to designing hardware and user interfaces for medical products, according to the company. Its past projects include design and engineering for atrial fibrillation monitors, PCR machines, wearable medical devices, ventilators and more. "We employ a human-centered design philosophy that emphasizes the role of user research in product development that is critical and necessary for delivering successful medical devices to the highest standards of safety and efficacy,” MindFlow founder Chris Ross said in a statement. A trend for original equipment manufacturers today is to rapidly launch products to capture first to market driving revenue, MPE president and CEO Hank Kohl said in a statement. Leveraging MindFlow’s concept-to-point-of-manufacture-readiness design and engineering services will help MPE better serve its customer’s objectives, he added. “MindFlow Design brings to MPE a culture of innovation that will help original equipment manufacturers streamline the development process and commercialize life-enhancing technologies through our vertically integrated business model,” Kohl said in a statement.