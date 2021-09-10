MPE acquires California-based medical device engineering and design firm

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
MPE engineers and manufactures high cosmetic mobile medical and surgical equipment.
MPE engineers and manufactures high cosmetic mobile medical and surgical equipment.
Milwaukee-based medical device manufacturer Midwest Products & Engineering has acquired California-based MindFlow Design, the company said in a Thursday announcement. MindFlow offers medical product engineering and design from concept to manufacture-ready product specifications for startups,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display