Mount Mary University to open health sciences center for new four-year nursing program

Mount Mary University in Milwaukee plans to convert a former swimming pool area on its campus into a new health sciences center as it prepares to launch a four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program next fall.

The university has begun construction of the 6,500-square-foot health sciences center in Caroline Hall, at the site of a former pool and locker room that dates back to 1931. The center will house a nursing skills lab, inter-professional simulation, and classroom and office space.

Mount Mary is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the center on Oct. 27.

Its new, fully on-campus nursing degree program will launch fall 2021.

Currently, the university offers a Nursing 1-2-1 program, through which students take prerequisite and general studies courses in year 1 at Mount Mary, two years of study at a partnering technical college (Milwaukee Area Technical College, Moraine Park Technical College or Waukesha County Technical College), and the final year at Mount Mary to complete a BSN degree.

Mount Mary also offers an RN to BSN online program, which is designed for working RNs.

The university said the new program will complement those existing programs.

“For some students, four years at Mount Mary in our small class environment where they are thriving is a really attractive option,” said chief nurse administrator Kara Groom. “For others, a Nursing 1-2-1 Program enables them to work as an RN at the end of their junior year so they enter the profession earlier. Each student is unique and needs to find the program that is the best fit for them. We are pleased to offer these distinct pathways so that students become successful nurses who serve our community.”