MOTIS Brands opening new manufacturing center in Germantown

Germantown-based MOTIS Brands, Inc. is opening a new manufacturing center in the village’s Gateway Corporate Park to help support its growth.
The MOTIS Manufacturing Center will occupy 157,000 square feet of space in a newly constructed building located east of I-41 and north of Holy Hill Road. The industrial building is one of Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group’sdevelopments within the Germantown Gateway Corporate Park.
An impact report provided by Economic Development Washington County (EDWC) shows the project will create 23 direct jobs and 14 indirect jobs. The company is looking to add aluminum welding and materials handling jobs over the next three years. A Washington County Impact RLF Loan provided by EDWC is supporting the project.
“Over the next 10 years, the net public benefits of this growth project are estimated to be over $2.3 million based on job creation, wage levels and taxes paid and collected in Washington County,” according to a report from EDWC.
MOTIS Brands was founded in 2001 with the creation of DiscountRamps.com. In 2016, the company acquired Heavy Duty Ramps. In addition to Heavy Duty Ramps, the company designs, develops and distributes several other brands, including Race Ramps, Silver Spring Mobility, Black Widow, Rage Powersports, Guardian Industrial Products, Kill Shot, Tilt-a-Rack, Elasco Products, Mac’s Tie-Down Solutions, and its most recent acquisition, Pier of d’Nort.
The new MOTIS manufacturing center, which will be ready for occupancy this spring, will combine the company’s existing Heavy Duty Ramps jobs and support portions of manufacturing for other product brands in the MOTIS portfolio that are poised to grow with additional capacity.
The company’s corporate headquarters will remain at N10 W19400 Willow Creek Way in Germantown.