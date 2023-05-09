MOTIS Brands opening new manufacturing center in Germantown

By
-
MOTIS Manufacturing Center building in Germantown. Image from Google.

Germantown-based MOTIS Brands, Inc. is opening a new manufacturing center in the village’s Gateway Corporate Park to help support its growth. The MOTIS Manufacturing Center will occupy 157,000 square feet of space in a newly constructed building located east of I-41 and north of Holy Hill Road. The industrial building is one of Milwaukee-based Zilber

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display