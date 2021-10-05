Most of Wisconsin’s billionaires increased their wealth during the past year

Forbes magazine has released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Once again, Wisconsin has eight billionaires on the Forbes 400 list. Most of them saw their wealth increase during the past year, according to Forbes.

The Wisconsinites on the list include:

#43 John Menard Jr., 81, of Eau Claire. He has a net worth $16.6 billion, up 16.9% from $14.2 billion in 2020. He is the founder of Eau Claire-based home improvement retailer Menards, which brings in an estimated $11.8 billion in annual sales from more than 300 stores, according to Forbes.

#64, Diane Hendricks, 74, of Afton. Her net worth is $11 billion, up 57% from $7 billion in 2020. She is the cofounder and chairman of Beloit-based ABC Supply, a wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and windows. ABC Supply has nearly 800 branch locations and more than $12 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Forbes.

#90, Herbert Kohler Jr. & family. Kohler, 82, of Kohler. He and his family have a net worth of $8.8 billion, up 6% from $8.3 billion a year ago. He is the executive chairman of Kohler Co. Kohler Co., which manufactures kitchen and bath products, furniture and generators, plus owns and operates golf courses and hotels, pulls in $7 billion in annual revenue, according to Forbes.

#147, Judy Faulkner, 78, of Madison. Her net worth is $6.5 billion, up 18% from $5.5 billion in 2020. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records software company Epic Systems, which had $3.3 billion in sales in 2020.

#229, James Cargill II, 72, of Birchwood. He is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill, which is America’s second largest private company, according to Forbes. He has a net worth of $4.7 billion, up 68% from $2.8 billion a year ago.

#318, H. Fisk Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, each with a net worth of $3.6 billion, down 8% from $3.9 billion a year ago. Fisk Johnson, 63, of Racine, is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson, which has $11 billion in estimated revenues, according to Forbes. S. Curtis Johnson, 66, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey who in 2014 was sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault of his stepdaughter. Helen Johnson-Leipold, 64, of Racine, is chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors.