More theaters to show documentary film about 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

“Just a Bit Outside” the documentary film about the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers will be shown at additional movie theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 27.

The movie tells the story of the best team in the history of the Brewers, which won the 1982 American League championship but came up short in the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The documentary was produced by Wisconsin native and former president of CBS entertainment Kelly Kahl, and Cannonball Productions principals Sean Hanish and Paul Jaconi-Biery. Hanish is the director of the film.

“Just a Bit Outside” debuted on Sept. 13 at 12 Marcus Theatres cinemas throughout southeastern Wisconsin, Sheboygan, Green Bay Appleton, Oshkosh and Madison.

During the first week the movie sold 11,010 tickets and had gross box office receipts of $104,363, according to the producers. It ranked 3rd nationally for per-theater box office for the week ending Sept. 19.

“We have been thrilled with the response of fans to our movie,” Kahl and Hanish said. “To see people come to the theaters dressed in Brewers jerseys and cheer, laugh and cry during the movie has been incredible to watch. We want as many Brewers fans as possible to get an opportunity to see this movie.”

Starting Sept. 27, and for one week only, the movie will play at six additional theaters: Rivoli Theater, Cedarburg; Portage 7 in Portage; downtown Cinema in Eau Claire; Avalon Theater in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood; Rouman Theater in Rhinelander and Country Club Hills Cinema, Country Club, Illinois.

The movie opened at Gurnee Mills Cinema in Gurnee, Illinois on Sept. 20.