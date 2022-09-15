More than 100 employees will work at Formlabs’ new Milwaukee headquarters

During a Wednesday ceremony celebrating the opening of Formlabs’ new regional headquarters in the Third Ward, the company announced that more than 100 employees will work at the new location. Those 100 jobs will be added over the next three years.

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Formlabs, a 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer, now has an office at 220 E. Buffalo St. The location was selected as a “key hub for technical innovation and manufacturing.”

“Simply put, Formlabs makes hardware to empower anyone to make anything, so we are thrilled to build a team in the original ‘Machine Shop of the World,’” said Luke Winston, chief business officer at Formlabs. “Milwaukee has a deep talent pool of sales and service experts, engineers and other professionals we want on our team, and the region is home to many of our current and future customers.”

The new 20,000-square-foot facility includes an open concept floor plan, two showrooms, a print farm and a display of unique 3D prints. Formlabs has “aggressive” growth goals for the U.S. market. The sales and service team that will be working in the Milwaukee office will play a key role in the company’s expansion plans.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project by authorizing up to $675,000 in performance-based income tax credits if Formlabs meets its job creation commitment within three years. The Milwaukee 7 (M7) regional economic development organization also worked to attract Formlabs to Wisconsin.

“We’re delighted that Formlabs has chosen our region for its Midwest headquarters,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. “As a leader in 3D printer manufacturing, Formlabs values the Milwaukee region’s rich manufacturing heritage, strong educational systems, and deep pool of technical talent—talent that can clearly support the company’s ambitious plans. Our region’s attributes continue to be attractive to employers that design and produce highly engineered, technical products. We welcome Formlabs and look forward to supporting the company’s rapid growth.”