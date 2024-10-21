Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Health Care

More employers offering ICHRAs for greater flexibility, cost savings

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Tim Pederson
Tim Pederson
Learn more about:
Diversified Benefit ServicesM3 InsuranceNetwork HealthPindel Global PrecisionTransition Health BenefitsBill BerrienCoreen Dicus-JohnsonRebecca MenefeeTim PedersonTodd CatlinTony Burlo
Last updated

An increasing number of employers are turning to individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements for their employee health insurance plans. ICHRAs, which were first created in 2019 and officially became an available option in 2020, are an alternative to group medical insurance plans. Under an ICHRA, employers establish a budget that their employees can use to

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee