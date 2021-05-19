More concerts announced for Fiserv Forum, Summerfest

As more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and cities roll back gathering restrictions, large-scale concerts are returning to the Milwaukee area.

Several performers announced headline tours this week, including country music star Blake Shelton, who will bring his “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee on Oct. 2. Tickets purchased for the previously scheduled March 2020 show will be honored, with additional tickets on sale now.

Upcoming concerts currently booked at Fiserv Forum are:

Joe Rogan, Aug. 7, 2021

Alan Jackson, Sep. 10, 2021

Michael Buble, Sept. 14, 2021

Dan + Shay, Sep. 24, 2021

Tame Impala, Oct. 8, 2021

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 13, 2021

Kane Brown on Jan. 20, 2022

The Weekend, Jan. 26, 2022

Elton John, April 2, 2022

Roger Waters, July 28, 2022

Summerfest, which runs September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, announced that Guns N’ Roses has rescheduled its headlining show for Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The iconic rock band had been part of the festival’s original lineup prior to its postponement. Original tickets will be honored, and new tickets are on sale now.

Rock bands Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer have also been added to the Summerfest lineup. The trio will perform Sept. 1 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, as a new stop on their Hella Mega Tour across the U.S. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21.

As announced earlier this month, the festival’s headlining artists are:

Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott, Sept. 2

Chance the Rapper with 24kGoldn, Sept. 3

Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini, Sept. 8

Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow, Sept. 9

Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett, Sept. 10

Dave Matthews Band, Sept. 15

Miley Cyrus, Sept. 17

Separately, Summerfest has booked hard rock artist Alice Cooper on Oct. 1 at the BMO Harris Pavilion. The performance is part of his 26-stop fall tour, featuring original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 21.