Moore Construction Services, LLC

Menomonee Falls | Founded: 2007

Industry: Construction | Employees: 24

2023 projected sales: $90 million

Moore Construction Services provides construction management, design-build and general contracting services to commercial, institutional and multifamily markets.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Mike Moore, president: “First and foremost, our team. We have assembled an exceptional group of construction professionals who are passionate about their work and delivering projects for our customers. Second, our customers. Our goal is to work with customers who value us as a true partner. A large portion of our work is repeat business, and we have grown alongside many of our first customers, which has been rewarding.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Changing a mindset, from always having the ability to take on more work to not overcommitting ourselves, so we can properly service our customers.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“I see us continuing to grow in the distribution/fulfillment and senior living sectors as they both continue to be in high demand.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“We have a positive, fun, hard-working and family-oriented culture with the goal of providing our team meaningful work while ensuring they are in a position to succeed.”