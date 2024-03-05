Molson Coors first company to join new We Energies renewable pilot

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

is the first company to join’ new Renewable Pathway Pilot Program, the companies announced Tuesday. The pilot program allows large business customers to subscribe to and purchase energy from a Wisconsin renewable energy project. Molson Coors will be subscribing to multiyear agreements for 27 megawatts from the Badger Hollow Solar Park in southeastern Wisconsin. The energy will offset the power used at the State Street Brewery, the Leinenkugel’s 10Street Brewery, the Watertown Hops Company, the Milwaukee corporate offices and other smaller locations. “This innovative program is another effort to ensure our customers have the affordable, reliable and clean energy they depend on,” said, president of We Energies. “We raise a glass to this partnership and thank Molson Coors for its commitment to a more sustainable city and state.” The Renewable Pathway Pilot was developed in response to the We Energies Solar Now program being at its subscription capacity and muted demand for its Dedicated Renewable Energy Resource Rider. The program was approved in 2023 for 125 MW of capacity. “At Molson Coors, we are working to create a world to celebrate and that includes reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” said, Molson Coors’ vice president of sustainability and EHS. “Renewable energy is a key component of our plans, and the We Energies Renewable Pathway program is a great fit to help us get there.”