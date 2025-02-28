Log In
Manufacturing

Modine gets $180 million order for data center cooling systems

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine.
ModineNeil Brinker

Racine-based manufacturer Modine has secured a $180 million order to make data center cooling systems for an undisclosed buyer. The buyer is a leader in artificial intelligence infrastructure development, according to a Friday announcement.

Modine is working with all hyperscalers (large-scale cloud service providers like Microsoft, Amazon and Google) to some extent, said Neil Brinker, the company’s president and CEO, during its latest earnings call.

The data center cooling systems will be built (under the company’s Airedale brand) at Modine’s plants in Rockbridge, Virginia and Grenada, Mississippi, with delivery expected throughout 2025 and the first half of 2026.

“Building relationships and delivering on promises are key to meeting and exceeding our aggressive growth targets for this business,” said Brinker. “Our current order intake, significant development funnel and this new business win provide us with confidence in our ability to drive organic growth and support our expectation of delivering organic growth in excess of 30% in our next fiscal year.”

Modine’s data center cooling systems are manufactured using high-capacity equipment. The systems give Modine’s customers a scalable, cost-effective and sustainable solution for AI applications.

Modine’s data center solutions are designed to lower the total cost of ownership by delivering power usage effectiveness through free-cooling technology and advanced control systems.

“These initial orders from an important new customer demonstrate the value provided by Airedale by Modine data center cooling products, underscoring our strategic advantage in this market,” said Eric McGinnis, president of climate solutions. “We expect this to be a long-term partnership as we support their significant growth objectives to develop some of the largest, high-performance computing clusters in the world.”

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.