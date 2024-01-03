Modine buys data center cooling technology from Texas-based manufacturer

By
-
Modine headquarters in Racine
Modine headquarters in Racine.

Racine-based Modine, a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, has acquired the intellectual property and additional assets of Plano, Texas-based TMG Core, a manufacturer specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology for data centers with high-density computing requirements. “Modine’s investment in liquid immersion cooling technology advances our strategy to expand our global data center product

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display