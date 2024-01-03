Modine buys data center cooling technology from Texas-based manufacturer

Racine-based Modine
, a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, has acquired the intellectual property and additional assets of Plano, Texas-based TMG Core
, a manufacturer specializing in liquid immersion cooling technology for data centers with high-density computing requirements.
"Modine's investment in liquid immersion cooling technology advances our strategy to expand our global data center product offering and capture market opportunities that help us achieve our long-term growth targets," said Neil Brinker
, president and chief executive officer of Modine. "This investment strengthens Modine's position in the rapidly growing data center market, providing our customers with advanced solutions to support high-density, accelerated computing applications, such as generative artificial intelligence, 5G and machine learning."
Modine is hoping its purchase of TMG Core’s cooling technology will put the company in a good position to capture a share of the “rapidly developing” data center liquid cooling market, according to a Tuesday announcement. That market is expected to reach $7.8 billion by 2028, according to market research platform MarketsandMarkets.
Liquid immersion cooling is a process that involves putting IT servers in tanks filled with non-conductive fluid that dissipates the heat generated by an IT load. This allows for increased computing density in a sealed environment and supports reduced energy and water consumption.
"Modine's investment in liquid immersion cooling technology expands the innovative solutions our Airedale brand can offer throughout the thermal chain, allowing us to cover air, liquid and hybrid systems," said Eric McGinnis
, president, Modine Climate Solutions. "Our customers lean on us to help them solve the heat problem in next-generation, mission-critical IT applications where they need to maximize processing efficiency while complying with increasingly strict emissions and energy efficiency requirements.”