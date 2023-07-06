Modine acquires Texas-based manufacturer of HVAC products

By
-
From left are Eric McGinnis, president of Modine's Climate Solutions segment; Sam Neale, president of Napps Technology; and Jake Feldman, vice president and general manager of Modine's Indoor Air Quality business.

Racine-based Modine Manufacturing Co., a manufacturer of thermal management and ventilation solutions, has acquired Longview, Texas-based Napps Technology for an undisclosed price. Napps Technology makes air and water-cooled chillers, condensing units and heat pumps for schools. The acquisition is part of Modine’s strategy to provide new technologies that help customers address “real world concerns,” according

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

