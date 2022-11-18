Modernizing mental health care in Milwaukee

Public-private partnerships drive services into the community

By
-

A 6-year-old girl called 911 from Milwaukee’s lakefront one evening in the fall of 2021. Her mother, standing on the rocks of Lake Michigan’s shore, was inches away from attempting to end her own life.  When law enforcement arrived, Patrice Moore watched from the passenger seat of a squad car as sheriff’s deputies guided the woman

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display