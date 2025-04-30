Manufacturer plans new headquarters building in New Berlin

Mobile Healthcare Innovations
, a manufacturer of mobile imaging solutions for the health care industry, is planning a new headquarters building at 16230 Beloit Road in New Berlin. Elm Grove-based commercial real estate firm Luther Group
is leading the development.
The 85,400-square-foot building is planned for the lot west of an existing industrial building occupied by Spincraft Engineering Technologies Group
. The new building would serve as both Mobile Healthcare Innovations’ headquarters and main manufacturing facility, creating roughly 100 new jobs, according to city documents.
The company will make ground level, relocatable, mobile medical imaging suites and traditional MRI, CT, & PET/CT trailers often seen outside of major health care and hospital facilities, according to city documents.
Mobile Healthcare Innovations was created as a spin-off of Muskego-based CGS Premier
, a manufacturer of mobile solutions for the health care industry. After doubling its production and moving its headquarters to Muskego, CGS Premier created a new company to support ongoing product demand.
If approved, the building will serve as Mobile Healthcare Innovations first independent facility.
The project will be brought in front of New Berlin’s Plan Commission on May 5 for land use and lot division approval.
No representatives from CGS Premier or Luther Group were immediately available for comment.