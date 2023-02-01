MMAC outlook survey points to slow start, stronger finish in 2023

By
-
Economy

The latest business outlook survey from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce points to many companies expecting a slower start to 2023 but continued optimism for sales and profit growth for the year. “Expectations in this survey are a bit of a mixed bag. In the short run expectations for the first quarter are notably

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display