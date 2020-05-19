MMAC, M7 and Medical College of Wisconsin launch restart toolkit for businesses

The Medical College of Wisconsin, Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce and Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership have launched an online toolkit to help businesses reopen and operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The toolkit is designed to help businesses identify risks and implement health and safety procedures to protect employees and customers. It includes a restart checklist that includes a step-by-step approach to opening and operating safely, health and safety best practices and links to other resources.

“Prevention remains a strong principle, but ‘Safer at Home’ is no longer the first line of defense” said MMAC President Tim Sheehy. “How businesses operate, creating safe and health environments, become critical for building employee and consumer confidence.”

The toolkit reinforces what public health officials have been encouraging the public to do throughout the pandemic, including:

Keeping six feet of distance between employees

Face coverings

Frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer

Cleaning and disinfecting

Employees staying home when sick

The toolkit goes into greater detail about how individual businesses can enforce those practices.

“We need this toolkit in our region and our state now more than ever,” said Dr. John Raymond, president and chief executive officer of MCW. “COVID-19 is stealthy, it is virulent and continues to be in our environment. And by no means have we conquered COVID-19. Now more than ever, we need individuals and businesses to live and work responsibly with the only tools we have available right now – physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and frequent cleaning and sanitization.”

It also recommends identifying a health and safety champion or team within the business, identifying your local public health contact, and reviewing WEDC industry specific guidelines.

Get more news and insight in the April 27 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Subscribe to get updates in your inbox here.

