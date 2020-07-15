MMAC launches awards program recognizing area companies for response to COVID-19

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is launching the Focus on the Future Awards program to recognize businesses in the region that have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our business community has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020,” the MMAC said in a news release. “As we emerge from the immediate COVID-19 health and economic crisis, and move into recovery and a ‘new normal,’ what gives us hope for the future? MMAC wants to take time to recognize the companies that have risen to their best during the most difficult of times.”

The award winners will be celebrated during a virtual event on Sept. 18 and featured in a special edition of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

New Links in the Chain – Have you retooled your supply chain or become a new link in another supply chain to meet new market demands?

– Have you retooled your supply chain or become a new link in another supply chain to meet new market demands? Mother (or Father) of Invention – Necessity and changing circumstances can spark new ideas. Has your organization invented a new product/service to meet rapidly changing demands?

– Necessity and changing circumstances can spark new ideas. Has your organization invented a new product/service to meet rapidly changing demands? Fueling the Front Lines – Has your company come to the aid of health care or other front-line workers when they need it most?

– Has your company come to the aid of health care or other front-line workers when they need it most? True Colors – In times of crisis, great companies let their values and their culture shine through. Have you maintained an employee-centric focus as you manage the health and wellbeing of your workforce?

– In times of crisis, great companies let their values and their culture shine through. Have you maintained an employee-centric focus as you manage the health and wellbeing of your workforce? Pivot not Panic – When the dust clears, those who lead with clarity and purpose will emerge stronger. Do you know someone who has shown exemplary leadership during the pandemic?

The deadline for applications for the the Focus on the Future Awards is Friday, July 31, 2020. Click here to apply for an award or click here to nominate a company for an award.