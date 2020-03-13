MMAC holding webinar to help businesses navigate coronavirus

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is hosting a webinar to help business owners across the state can learn how to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The webinar, scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. March 17, will include comments from MMAC president Tim Sheehy, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Sec. Missy Hughes and other business leaders from the Milwaukee region.

Economic disruption is already being felt in Wisconsin following a slew of event cancellations in the Milwaukee area and throughout the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency, which gave his administration access to resources so the Wisconsin Department of Health Services can have the funds it needs to reduce the spread of the virus.

Webinar registration can be found here.