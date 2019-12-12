MMAC appoints new members to board of directors

Tim Mattke, chief executive of Milwaukee-based MGIC, Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, and Alan Yeung, director of U.S. strategic initiatives for Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, are the newest members of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce board of directors.

The three were appointed at the board’s November meeting, according to an MMAC newsletter.

Yeung has led Foxconn initiatives including site selection for its manufacturing campus, which is being built in Mount Pleasant; establishing its North America headquarters in downtown Milwaukee; creating a network of innovation centers throughout the state; and co-founding a $100 million venture capital partnership with Advocate Aurora Health, Johnson Controls and Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Moret joined Rockwell in 1985 as a sales trainee, and through his career held a number of leadership positions before becoming CEO in 2016. Mattke joined MGIC in 2006, and held positions including controller (2009-2014) and executive vice president and chief financial officer (2014-2019).

