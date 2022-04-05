MLG Capital’s Fund V secures over $321 million worth of investments

Brookfield-based MLG Capital
has surpassed its fundraising goal for Fund V with $321,470,000 worth of investments, according to an SEC filing. Fund V, a commercial real estate fund, opened in January of 2021
with an equity raise goal of $300 million.
Up to 10% ($30 million) of Private Fund V has been earmarked for the firm’s Making a Difference (MAD) Initiative. The six beneficiaries of the MAD Initiative are SecureFutures, Milwaukee College Prep, St. Marcus School, Augustine Prep, Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and Lifesong for Orphans.
“This program allows investors to maintain their current investment and retirement strategy, while contributing a portion of their returns to deserving organizations that will make a difference in our community,” said Jade Hendricks
, investor relations associate and board chair of MLG Cares.
According to a press release from the firm, MLG will continue investing in deals with diversity in geography, asset class and asset types, and targeting tax-efficient income to investors via cash-on-cash distributions and appreciation over time.
At the start of the year, MLG announced plans to launch its sixth diversified real estate fund
in the third quarter of this year. David Binder, vice president of MLG Capital, previously told BizTimes the fundraising goal for the fund would likely be above $300 million.