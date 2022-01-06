MLG Capital announces plans for sixth real estate fund

Brookfield-based MLG Capital
has announced plans to launch their sixth diversified real estate fund. According to a press release, this decision was made based on the rapid equity raise of their current fund, Private Fund V, and “robust quarter one 2022 acquisition pipeline.”
“Investor support and trust has been key to our growth, and we are very pleased with our successes of 2021 and the momentum of Fund V,” said David Binder,
vice president of MLG Capital. “We are encouraged about the market opportunities that exist, and we are continuing to focus on finding smart real estate deals across the country that produce strong returns for our investors. Our dedication to transparency, absolute integrity and making a difference while making a living shine bright with those investors we are fortunate to work with.”
MLG opened its latest fund, MLG Private Fund V LLC
(Fund V), in January 2021 with an equity raise goal of $300 million. MLG Private Fund V has surpassed the $200 million mark and is on pace to close ahead of schedule in summer 2022.
MLG’s next fund will likely be named MLG Private Fund VI and will launch in quarter three of this year. There is not yet a fundraising goal for Fund VI, but Binder said it would likely be above the current $300 million fund size as they continue to grow.
Like Fund V, Fund VI will also take part in MLG Capital’s Making a Difference (MAD) initiative, which allows investors to contribute a portion of their investment returns to a charitable organization. Up to 10 percent ($30 million) of Private Fund V has been earmarked for the MAD Initiative.