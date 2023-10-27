MLG Capital purchases three Milwaukee-area apartment complexes

By
-
Norhardt Crossing apartments in Brookfield. Image from MLG Capital

Brookfield real estate investor MLG Capital announced Thursday that it has purchased three Milwaukee area apartment complexes with a total of 310 units. The three properties had an asking price of $66.3 million, according to marketing materials from JLL, which marketed the portfolio. MLG Capital declined to disclose the purchase price. The deal included Trostel Square

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display