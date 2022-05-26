MKE Tech Hub Coalition, Luther Manor receive worker training grants

The MKE Tech Hub Coalition has been named one of several Wisconsin Fast Forward Grant recipients. The nonprofit, formed with the goal of doubling the amount of tech workers in our region, is receiving a $398,840 information technology sector grant.

MKE Tech Hub will work with partner Max Technical Training to provide training to 50 unemployed trainees. Training courses will focus on cybersecurity and IT Service Desk training and 24 trainees will be placed with TEKSystems.

“Tech apprenticeship programs can help address the growing tech worker shortage and allow our employers to grow and diversify their teams,” said Laura Schmidt, chief talent & development officer, MKE Tech Hub Coalition. “We appreciate the DWD’s confidence in us as a regional partner to be able to grow and scale registered tech apprenticeships in SE Wisconsin. We’re excited to have employers join us in this journey.”

One other southeastern Wisconsin organization also received a Fast Forward Grant during this latest round of funding. Wauwatosa-based Luther Manor, A Life Plan Community, received a $40,370 grant in the health care category.

Luther Manor will partner with MRA in Waukesha to provide training to 76 current worker trainees, focusing on mentor success skills with workshops to promote job growth and stability. Following the training, the current workers will receive pay increases of $1 per hour.

Wisconsin Fast Forward grants range from $5,000 to $400,000. Awards require a 50% cash or in-kind employer match. The grant program is open to all industry sectors. The training must provide transferrable skills. Individuals eligible for training are current employees, underemployed workers and the unemployed.